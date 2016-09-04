ElquiDomos Astronomic hotel
Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile
Elqui Domos is a very unique lodging offer, it is one of the 7 astronomic hotels worldwide, and the only one in the South Hemisphere. Come enjoy the magic skies of Elqui Valley.
We noticed that shapes and philosophy of geodesic buildings, domes, were just perfect for our objective, and that is how we defined the basic elements for the final design: the bed should be as high as possible and over it the chance of a detachable roof, for a dream of stargazing from your bed; and all the comfort you would need inside the room for not getting disturbed on the feelings of such experience.
