This New York City home is studded with pieces by such famous names as Knoll, Saarinen, and Risom. Deployed throughout the loft, these modern icons at once unify and separate work and life. Like the architecture, they can be read two ways: as recognizably typical office furniture or as prized home-design collectibles.
"The ceiling moldings were kept to create a sense of intimacy, and to blend the home’s classical style with the modern look of the kitchen," architect Maxime Moreau says. A PH Snowball light pendant by Louis Poulsen illuminates the living room, and a gas fireplace by Foyer Universel keeps it warm, with a mirror above the fireplace allowing light to bounce around the space.
Photo by Jacob Snavely
Designer Joel Contreras hired architect neighbor Jonah Busick, of Foundry12, to renovate his 1927 bungalow in Phoenix. The large bathroom got a modern overhaul with a skylight that illuminates the space, along with a new white tub from Brizo, black fixtures, wooden elements, and a concrete double basin from SlabHaus. Photo by Jason Roehner
Master bathroom
Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
The playroom later became Xenia’s office.
The most immediately striking feature of this 1,400-square-foot in a 21-floor high-rise is the shelving unit/room divider between the kitchen and living area.
Mason and friends scramble around his soon-to-be tree house as Muriel swings. What remains of the original brick house can be seen on the right side of the structure, with the new master bedroom on top and living area on the left. A hot tub and seating area are accessible through the basement and living area.
3 days in Alberta
The picture wall is adorned with images collected from family, colleagues, and estate sales. ”I kill plants, so cacti are our friends,” Peter says of the succulents along the low table behind the Design Within Reach sofa, just over which an Established & Sons Font clock keeps time.
Beyond The Hill in Yokohama, Japan; Architects: acaa; Photo by Hiroshi Ueda and Ryogo Utatsu
ElquiDomos Astronomic hotel Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile Elqui Domos is a very unique lodging offer, it is one of the 7 astronomic hotels worldwide, and the only one in the South Hemisphere. Come enjoy the magic skies of Elqui Valley. We noticed that shapes and philosophy of geodesic buildings, domes, were just perfect for our objective, and that is how we defined the basic elements for the final design: the bed should be as high as possible and over it the chance of a detachable roof, for a dream of stargazing from your bed; and all the comfort you would need inside the room for not getting disturbed on the feelings of such experience. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/28429
Sinks and a toilet from Laufen’s Il Bagno Alessi line add a sculptural presence to the master bathroom.
López insisted on a concrete pathway that winds through the trees, so visitors don’t have to enter through the driveway.
#reading #relaxing #library Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen
#reading #modern #furniture #design #bookshelves Photo by Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen
Privacy: Thoughts put on paper on the topic of privacy. Self initiated project.
Stylized Girl & Boy: Illustrated with bold fills and fine lines. Self initiated project.
Earth Day: Illustration I for Earth Day. While sketching out this idea, I remembered this quote from The Lorax, by Dr. Seuss, “I speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues.” Respect, Restore, Replenish. Self initiated project.
Any combination of dining tables, desks, coffee tables, credenzas, standing desks, and more, are possible. And of course, the wood can be easily painted for a more colorful design.
The open wardrobe is simply a bench with a single rod traversing the bedroom.
The walls of the toilet room are decorated with an abstract composition of overlapping black lines printed on a screen that is lit from behind.
Fabric-clad wardrobe doors custom designed by INTERIOR-iD, along with Joseph Giles leather pulls, add texture to the master bedroom.
