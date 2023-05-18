SubscribeSign In
A striking kitchen that would look just as at home indoors or out, this setup from Crate &amp; Barrel’s Alfresco Collection oozes modern elegance. Bold powder coated bases, and marble-like veined quartz counters provide the perfect backdrop for open air entertaining.
Still a mainstay of the company's business, Iglusaunas come in four sizes starting at €12,900, or approximately $14,000. Shown here, a triple sauna seats six people.
"Previously, the Igluhut offered limited storage, lacking a place for suitcases or coats,
Redesigned bathrooms in the Iglucabin maximizes space by
The swing-out kitchen table is very practical but also rather fun; it stows away perfectly but never tries to hide, just gracefully sliding back into place and elegantly creating a cubby for it's neat little stools to live in.
The central idea is to create a special place to appreciate spending time
Guests can book daily or overnight stays in one of nearly a dozen cabins, saunas, or offices to experience the brand first hand.
A grouping of Iglucabins and Igluesaunas provide an escapist sanctuary at Hoia Nature Spa on <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Saaremaa island in </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Estonia.</span>
The L House is designed to transform and evolve for David and Mayuko’s family of five. A Genesis GV80 sits in the driveway, echoing the home’s streamlined contemporary facade. Preproduction model with optional features shown.
