A striking kitchen that would look just as at home indoors or out, this setup from Crate & Barrel’s Alfresco Collection oozes modern elegance. Bold powder coated bases, and marble-like veined quartz counters provide the perfect backdrop for open air entertaining.
Still a mainstay of the company's business, Iglusaunas come in four sizes starting at €12,900, or approximately $14,000. Shown here, a triple sauna seats six people.
"Previously, the Igluhut offered limited storage, lacking a place for suitcases or coats,
Redesigned bathrooms in the Iglucabin maximizes space by
The swing-out kitchen table is very practical but also rather fun; it stows away perfectly but never tries to hide, just gracefully sliding back into place and elegantly creating a cubby for it's neat little stools to live in.
The central idea is to create a special place to appreciate spending time
Guests can book daily or overnight stays in one of nearly a dozen cabins, saunas, or offices to experience the brand first hand.
Saaremaa island in
The L House is designed to transform and evolve for David and Mayuko’s family of five. A Genesis GV80 sits in the driveway, echoing the home’s streamlined contemporary facade.
Preproduction model with optional features shown.