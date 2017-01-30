Make sure your kitchen fits seamlessly with the rest of your home. A good entertaining space should have a look that's consistent with the overall design, so use finishings, colors, and other elements that compliment the rest of the space.
No whiteware here. In this moody apartment in Berlin, multi-toned charcoal gray subway tiles make up the backsplash, which contrasts with the pop of rosy color on the kitchen cabinets.
“At Rue Vignon I wanted to distort reality in order to create intriguing visions,” explains architect Michael Herrman, who renovated an 18th-century structure in Paris for himself and his family. He was inspired by an apartment created in the 1930s by Le Corbusier.
Simply Paris
The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.