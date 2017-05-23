Dan Weber Architecture collaborated with Airstream USA to create the custom trailers at AutoCamp. The clear, non-tinted windows lend vintage charm and illuminate the grounds as evening sets in.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
Architect Konieczny lifted the existing ground and wrapped it around the roof and exterior rooftop staircase, essentially making all floors “ground” level.
main elevation
The apartments face a landscaped common courtyard. The site is an irregular trapezoid, a fact the zig-zagging sidewalks reflect well.
Byron Mouton and girlfriend, Julie Charvat watch the world go by, New Orleans style.
