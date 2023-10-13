Spaces within the home’s four main volumes are designed to provide both separation and connection. The largest volume contains open kitchen, dining, and living areas, along with a master suite on the second floor, all oriented toward large south-facing windows. A single-story volume, accessible through the entry foyer, contains a home office and guest suite. A slender volume on the north side of the house contains lower-level service spaces, which connect to the garage and mudroom, while children’s bedrooms on the upper level are brightened by south-facing clerestory windows.