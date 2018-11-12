A raised U-shaped gallery runs around the space. The house has a total of four half-floors, which requires the family to do a lot of climbing. “It was modern at the time, but it’s not practical,” Werner admits. The row of paintings is by Leopold Hauer.
The table, chairs, and sofa in the living area belong to the Constanze collection, which Spalt designed for Wittmann in the 1960s.
The sunken living room features a built-in sofa and loveseat.
A General Electric stereo cabinet and a 1950s chair are among the vintage pieces in the living room.
In an effort to keep costs within budget without sacrificing looks, the fully gutted and renovated kitchen features IKEA cabinetry framework with shaker-style fronts by Semihandmade. The cabinets were painted Farrow & Ball Pigeon.
Beautiful butcher-block countertops lend a sense of warmth to the all-white kitchen with modern fixtures.
NYC Prewar Contemporary Galley Kitchen Makeover - Looking into the Dining Area: The new contemporary style of a remodeled NYC apartment is on full view looking into the dining and living area from the galley kitchen. A heightened and opened up kitchen entry continues the clean lines of the rest the apartment, while custom white shaker cabinets and glass inlaid cabinets, thoughtfully chosen reflective materials, and compact but top of the line appliances from Miele, Bertazzoni, and Liebherr make this a dream urban kitchen.
