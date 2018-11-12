NYC Prewar Contemporary Galley Kitchen Makeover - Looking into the Dining Area: The new contemporary style of a remodeled NYC apartment is on full view looking into the dining and living area from the galley kitchen. A heightened and opened up kitchen entry continues the clean lines of the rest the apartment, while custom white shaker cabinets and glass inlaid cabinets, thoughtfully chosen reflective materials, and compact but top of the line appliances from Miele, Bertazzoni, and Liebherr make this a dream urban kitchen.