Northern Lights Bar (Iceland) designed by Minarc, nominated in Café/Bar category.
Northern Lights Bar (Iceland) designed by Minarc, nominated in Café/Bar category.
A view of the restaurant, Sæmundur í Sparifötunum, which serves fancy pub food made using local ingredients.
A view of the restaurant, Sæmundur í Sparifötunum, which serves fancy pub food made using local ingredients.
The captivating and colorful cityscape of Reykjavik, Iceland is composed of both traditional and contemporary architecture. Photo by: Jesse Chehak
The captivating and colorful cityscape of Reykjavik, Iceland is composed of both traditional and contemporary architecture. Photo by: Jesse Chehak
Set cover photo