Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
m
Mila
Follow
5
Saves
Followers
Following
Northern Lights Bar (Iceland) designed by Minarc, nominated in Café/Bar category.
A view of the restaurant, Sæmundur í Sparifötunum, which serves fancy pub food made using local ingredients.
The captivating and colorful cityscape of Reykjavik, Iceland is composed of both traditional and contemporary architecture. Photo by: Jesse Chehak
Set cover photo