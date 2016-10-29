THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
A new kitchen system by Nendo for Scavolini.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
Bosch appliances' modern European look works flexibly in many kitchen types, from transitional to contemporary.
By foregoing a fixed dining table in favor of a large American walnut wood countertop by Cuisine Elysee, the couple is able to enjoy a open space with a clear view of the back of the house and the garden terrace outside.
