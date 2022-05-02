The primary bathroom continues the white oak casework from elsewhere in the home, with walls in the same white Dekton material as the kitchen counters. The dual sinks are separated from the wet chamber by a swinging glass door.
The living area retains the home's original fireplace and masonry wall, with new sliding doors next to the kitchen that connect to the side yard. The sofa and side chair are from Ariake, the ottoman table from Hem, and the rug is from Hay.
In the primary bathroom, light from the window illuminates the walk-in shower. “The window showers light into the space,” says Frank. “That was a terrific discovery.”
Cedar & Moss sconces illuminate the vanity, which has Kohler sinks and Watermark faucets.
A Japanese soaking tub is positioned beneath a window to appreciate the site.
Custom cabinetry runs from the closet into the bathroom for a unified feel.
The soaking tub overlooks an exterior rock garden that is illuminated by a light well.
In the primary bathroom, a custom vanity is outfitted with American Standard faucets. The light is from Cedar & Moss, and the floor tiles are Concret from La Nova.
An oversized soaking tub awaits in the spacious master bath.
Craig and Thomas infused the surfaces of the space with their bold taste by alternating the orientation of the wood grain in the millwork veneer panels to create a lively pattern.
Kast Concrete Basins offers their whimsical designs in 28 colors. The Aura basin is seen here.
Clé Tile's authentic zellige collection comes in a rainbow of glazed and unglazed finishes.
The bathroom features an indoor/outdoor shower. The Wetstyle sink is outfitted with a Blu Bathworks faucet.
The doorway of the bathroom is open, facing the wall opposite the stairs, to provide privacy without a door.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
The living room opens to a terrace made of four slabs of black concrete separated by rows of woolly thyme. A fire pit designed by Jørgensen’s firm and Adirondack chairs from Erin Martin Design provide an ideal setting for taking in the scenery, especially at night. “Strangely, the view here really didn’t change a lot,” says Buttons. “The fire came up behind us, jumped around, and spared a lot of the surroundings. I can’t imagine finding another place like it.”
“We have a set vision for every renovation we do, and for this one it was a modern, clean-lined home with a traditional feel,” Dino notes. He designed the front door in white oak to match the interiors, and added an outsized, 4-foot handle.
Black-stained cedar and leathered concrete counters lend drama to the kitchen. The bar stools are from Blu Dot.
Custom cabinets in a mix of white oak and lacquered paint join Miele appliances and a honed quartz countertop.
The heavy hitters in the kitchen budget were the cabinetry, quartz counters, and a suite of appliances, including a refrigerator, wall oven/microwave unit, induction range, and dishwasher for $10,000.
A mix of walnut veneer and solid walnut in the kitchen (like custom solid walnut handles) is paired with white quartzite countertop and backsplash.
“We wanted [the bathrooms] to feel bright, modern, and clean,” says Greenwald. “And so I think these are a good example of what we did throughout, which was employ a contrasting palette.” A new skylight is lined with white oak, while fossil black stone accents are juxtaposed against marble tiles.
A slatted screen at the entrance helps create a moment of arrival. A shoe cubby helps keep clutter out of sight.
"The lighting works because we have these black accents: black door handles, the black painting on the metal stairs," says Cousins Wilson.
The kitchen island is nine-and-a-half feet long, made possible by knocking down non-load-bearing walls and enlarging the room’s footprint. The island is “much larger than what most people would do in that space, because it's not that large of a space, but knocking down those walls and going with a large island makes the kitchen feel a lot more grand,” says Devlin.
A more recent project has been the entry, for which the couple installed a new door, sidelight, and window, which required new framing, drywall, and paint, for a cost of $6850.
A floating vanity saves space in the petite footprint. Cement tile covers the floor.
The new volume houses the dining area, which includes stairs to the bedrooms. The table is from Blake Avenue and the walnut chairs are from Room & Board. “You don’t want bright colors to take away from that relationship between the interior and the exterior,” Walker says.
Hangman's Lamp. 8' tall, 8' reach, 150 lbs of birch ply and steel. Sho sugi ban toasted finish.