A fully glazed corridor allows the owner to enjoy the autumn foliage outdoors.
Fashion designer Josie and her husband Ken Natori are big fans of traditional Japanese architecture, so when Brooklyn-based practice Tsao &amp; McKown Architects designed their home in Pound Ridge, New York, they used a heavy, exposed-timber structure, and included Japanese-style gardens and landscaping.
The Madrona by NODE is a 750-square-foot, zero-net energy guest house. Grid-tied, it stores energy with battery backup.
Where the New Buffalo Residence now stands on a wooded lot by the shores of Lake Michigan, there used to be a serpentine ranch house with perplexingly small windows, none of which pointed toward the water. The homeowners had used it as a vacation retreat for over 30 years before an expanding family—and guest list—led them to approach architecture firm Booth Hansen for a fresh design.
The tearoom, reached by breezeways on either side, provides a transition from the main house to the pavilion, which measures 1,800 square feet. “The pavilion has a distinctive Japanese flair to it, like the original house,” says Parco.
A Kennebunk family needed their forever home, and the old farmhouse and barn that stood on their property wasn't going to cut it. The architects at Caleb Johnson Studio started the process by salvaging everything they could from the old buildings, including the timber roof structure, interior wood cladding, and interior doors. Additionally, the architects also claimed cabinetry and fixtures from a midcentury home that was being torn down in Weston, Massachusetts. By incorporating such materials into the new home's design, they were able to create a modern farmhouse with soul.
Architect Brian O’Brian and contractor Tom Clancy adapted a central breezeway, a distinguishing feature of dogtrot houses in the southeastern United States, for Joel and Michelle Loblaw’s cottage near the Georgian Bay in Meaford, Ontario.
The covered breezeway between the home and garage is as functional as it is beautiful, allowing the homeowners to remain dry as they shuttle groceries and supplies between the two spaces.
The entry is a contemporary glass-enclosed interpretation of a “dogtrot” – a traditional breezeway connecting two enclosed spaces.
Imagining a second home as a cottage retreat gave the team the creative opportunity to “think about how you want to live in comparison to how you’re living,” says Adair. To their clients, this meant centering their daily experience around family, nature, and socialization – emphasizing simplicity and cutting out excess.
