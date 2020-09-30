Powder Room
A wire balustrade allows natural light from the large windows in the living room to penetrate into the stairwell and the kitchen.
Brooklyn-based designers are the hosts behind this beautifully preserved 1968 A-frame cabin on six acres of unspoiled land in Milan, a short drive from Red Hook and Rhinebeck. Stocked with vintage Danish furniture and objects sourced from the owners’ travels, it has an alluring midcentury spirit melding wood, a stone-surround fireplace, and floor-to-ceiling windows with large swaths of sky blue and sunny yellow fixtures and furnishings. There is a picnic table for patio lunches and a fire pit that elevates evening aperitifs, but the home is at its dreamiest come morning, when sun streams into the loft bedroom.
This image shows how Brooks opened up interior, turning it into a light-filled space. While the home suggests a contemporary point of view, her inspiration for the interior actually came from medieval architecture and the great country homes of England. "The great halls where you'd have a feast had a ceremonial function as well as a domestic one. Here, the kitchen becomes a social hub, with the island as a hearth, in a way. The living room is the minstral's gallery, and the entertainent is on the mezzanine. With the double-height space in the center of the home, you encounter space in a different way." A Jasper Morrison Smithfield light hangs above the kitchen island. Brooks designed the kitchen cabinets and tables, as well as the steel fireplace.
Simpson runs his practice, WireDog Architecture, from his home study, where custom bookshelves line the perimeter of the mezzanine for a storage solution that doubles as railing.
The mezzanine level hosts the bedroom.
The guest bathroom features Silver Ice quartzite surfaces, which match those in the kitchen. A decorative shower curtain, rather than a glass barrier, softens the space and adds texture.
When comedian Adam Carolla purchased his midcentury home three years ago, he did so with the intention of doing major renovations on the 1963 gem. His renovations included a complete revamp of the kitchen, new terrazzo and hardwood flooring, and a gut-renovated master suite.
The meticulously landscaped front yard is low maintenance and features drought tolerant plants and a sprinkler system.
