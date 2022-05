The interior designer of the kitchen and breakfast nook, Ian Stallings, was inspired by the movies. "This house inspired me to think of 1930s screwball romantic comedies," he says. "Something rarely seen in such films are kitchens, so I thought for the back of the house I would turn up the Technicolor and trade it in for contemporary digital cinema. If this room was a movie, it would be Rated G, but this is interior design so I thought it should be Rated IS, for Ian Stallings."