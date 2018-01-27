As if undertaking an archaeological dig, architect Carles Oliver peels back layers of his home over the course of three years. Cities that are inundated by tourists, such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain, can suffer severe housing shortages that call for the reappropriation of unused space. Architect Carles Oliver undertook just this task, rehabbing an old, empty building with a budget of just over $21,000. Through an urban sharecropping contract, the work on the home was done in exchange for three years of rent.
Install Shelving Finding storage areas in small spaces requires maximum use of every available nook and cranny, even those in your walls. Utilize empty spaces or hollow areas by installing built-in shelving or cabinets. Just adding a shallow shelf or two can make all the difference when space is at a premium. Photo by Bess Friday for Lonny #design #storage #smallspaces #mydomaine #dining #hanswegner #wishbonechair
Hem customizable shelves
