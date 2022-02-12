Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
Ben Allen renovated this old Victorian in London using a rainbow of colored concrete. One of the new bathrooms is cast in mossy green with an arch motif that appears throughout the home.
While the Minim House isn't completely customizable in terms of layout and floor plan, there are a few options to choose from that incorporate additional closets for a slightly different configuration. However, upgrades of everything from shower enclosures to off-grid solar power and refrigerator packages are available, as well as the possibility for a trailer option on wheels for an additional fee.
While the Minim House isn't completely customizable in terms of layout and floor plan, there are a few options to choose from that incorporate additional closets for a slightly different configuration. However, upgrades of everything from shower enclosures to off-grid solar power and refrigerator packages are available, as well as the possibility for a trailer option on wheels for an additional fee.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Engineered for energy efficiency, the Koto cabins are equipped with high-performance insulation and cane be fitted with renewable energy systems such as solar panels and biomass stoves.
Engineered for energy efficiency, the Koto cabins are equipped with high-performance insulation and cane be fitted with renewable energy systems such as solar panels and biomass stoves.
Using found materials and DIY know-how, Jordan Meerdink and Shalini Amin create a polished home that emphasizes their African roots.
Using found materials and DIY know-how, Jordan Meerdink and Shalini Amin create a polished home that emphasizes their African roots.
Jonathan Tate, principal at the New Orleans design firm Office of Jonathan Tate, launched the Starter Home program to build middle-class homes in increasingly expensive parts of the city. One single-family home by the firm is part of a duo that riffs on traditional New Orleans shotgun houses.
Jonathan Tate, principal at the New Orleans design firm Office of Jonathan Tate, launched the Starter Home program to build middle-class homes in increasingly expensive parts of the city. One single-family home by the firm is part of a duo that riffs on traditional New Orleans shotgun houses.
The office spaces in Optima Signature, a mixed-use building in Chicago, are being rented as alternative learning spaces for locals.
The office spaces in Optima Signature, a mixed-use building in Chicago, are being rented as alternative learning spaces for locals.
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
Skylights throw pink and yellow tones across the 850-square-foot unit’s stepped ceilings. “With small spaces, we try to play with clerestory windows, skylights, and ceilings. It makes the architecture feel spacious, almost as though it’s levitating.”
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
With a new baby on the way and the soon-to-be grandmother moving in, Seattleites Ilga Paskovskis and Kyle Parmentier asked Best Practice Architecture to expand their detached garage into a 570-square-foot ADU, which they now call the Granny Pad. “We can see the joy it brings Grandma when the baby comes over to visit,” says Kyle. “It’s the best part of her day.”
The new, more intimately scaled master bedroom leads to an adjacent patio, which was repaved to gently slope from the doorway to new drains, which solved both an access and a water issue. Braitmayer planted quick-growing bamboo in galvanized troughs for privacy. At right is the seamless passage to the master bathroom. “There are no longer raised thresholds in the house,” notes Braitmayer.
The new, more intimately scaled master bedroom leads to an adjacent patio, which was repaved to gently slope from the doorway to new drains, which solved both an access and a water issue. Braitmayer planted quick-growing bamboo in galvanized troughs for privacy. At right is the seamless passage to the master bathroom. “There are no longer raised thresholds in the house,” notes Braitmayer.
Having lived in, and loved, a modern house built in 1954 in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood since buying it in 1996, architect Karen Braitmayer and her husband, marine mechanic David Erskine, recently came to realize that the house was overdue for some modifications. Braitmayer, whose firm, Studio Pacifica, specializes in universal access space planning and ADA compliance for commercial and residential projects, is a wheelchair user, as is her and Erskine’s teenage daughter. With its open layout and single-floor plan, the house worked fairly well for many years, but, as Braitmayer says, "It was really my daughter growing up that spurred us to make some changes. Her disability is a little bit different from mine, and some of the things I was able to work around for a long time weren’t going to work for her." Braitmayer called in another architect, Carol Sundstrom of Seattle-based Röm Architecture Studio, who specializes in single-family remodels and with whom Braitmayer has collaborated on many projects.
Having lived in, and loved, a modern house built in 1954 in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood since buying it in 1996, architect Karen Braitmayer and her husband, marine mechanic David Erskine, recently came to realize that the house was overdue for some modifications. Braitmayer, whose firm, Studio Pacifica, specializes in universal access space planning and ADA compliance for commercial and residential projects, is a wheelchair user, as is her and Erskine’s teenage daughter. With its open layout and single-floor plan, the house worked fairly well for many years, but, as Braitmayer says, "It was really my daughter growing up that spurred us to make some changes. Her disability is a little bit different from mine, and some of the things I was able to work around for a long time weren’t going to work for her." Braitmayer called in another architect, Carol Sundstrom of Seattle-based Röm Architecture Studio, who specializes in single-family remodels and with whom Braitmayer has collaborated on many projects.
Maegan Blau of Blue Copper Designs in the kitchen she designed for herself.
Maegan Blau of Blue Copper Designs in the kitchen she designed for herself.
An wheelchair-accessible sink designed by Maegan Blau of Blue Copper Design.
An wheelchair-accessible sink designed by Maegan Blau of Blue Copper Design.
This unique plywood-and-slate combination makes a great choice for small bathrooms that require a corner bathroom vanity.
This unique plywood-and-slate combination makes a great choice for small bathrooms that require a corner bathroom vanity.
The collection of bathroom fixtures includes a wall-mounted sink and vanity, a bathtub, and a round mirror.
The collection of bathroom fixtures includes a wall-mounted sink and vanity, a bathtub, and a round mirror.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
Cero offers an offset vanity and a circular bowl.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
As with the kitchen island bench and the cabinetry for the media unit, the bathroom vanity was custom designed by Studio Jackson Scott and built on-site using Australian Blackbutt.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean’s surface. The tilted concrete tube gives the impression that it’s sliding into the sea. “The idea was to make a tube that would bring people from above sea level down under the sea,” lead architect Rune Grasdal told Dezeen. “That transition is easy to understand, but it’s also the most effective way to do it. It also feels secure, but you don’t feel trapped.” The angle was also designed with the building’s aquatic neighbors in mind. Over time the structure will become part of its environment, acting as an artificial reef. Marine research tools like cameras have been installed outside the restaurant to help scientists learn about the population, behavior, and diversity of the species living in this part of the North Atlantic.
A Workstead brass chandelier, a Signal pendant, and an Urban Electric Rex table lamp have been used in the master bathroom.
A Workstead brass chandelier, a Signal pendant, and an Urban Electric Rex table lamp have been used in the master bathroom.
Covered in slate squares from Cambridge Tile, the master bathroom includes a double shower with rain heads by M&amp;Z Rubinetterie. A skylight lets in natural light while maintaining the residents’ privacy.
Covered in slate squares from Cambridge Tile, the master bathroom includes a double shower with rain heads by M&amp;Z Rubinetterie. A skylight lets in natural light while maintaining the residents’ privacy.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
Alts Design Office replaced all the old insulation materials and moved the living room from the first floor to the second floor.
Alts Design Office replaced all the old insulation materials and moved the living room from the first floor to the second floor.
The Burkes eliminated glare by minimizing the number of windows on the east and west sides of their house. On the south, though, windows are taller and offer views of trees even though the house is in the heart of downtown Charlottesville. The direct light that enters through the flanks of the house is mediated via a sophisticated array of blinds, tints, a trellis calibrated to cut light from April through August, and several bald cypress trees that provide shade in summer but lose their leaves in winter, allowing light (and heat) to infuse the house. Baby cypress trees, about nine feet tall, should cost around $100 each at your local nursery.
The Burkes eliminated glare by minimizing the number of windows on the east and west sides of their house. On the south, though, windows are taller and offer views of trees even though the house is in the heart of downtown Charlottesville. The direct light that enters through the flanks of the house is mediated via a sophisticated array of blinds, tints, a trellis calibrated to cut light from April through August, and several bald cypress trees that provide shade in summer but lose their leaves in winter, allowing light (and heat) to infuse the house. Baby cypress trees, about nine feet tall, should cost around $100 each at your local nursery.
Set cover photo