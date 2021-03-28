Positioned around a fire pit, the outdoor living room provides the Thompson family with a space to relax and connect on the pool patio.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
Punctuating the topiaries are Spanish artist Samuel Salcedo’s Rain Drops—a collection of expressive sculptures meant to capture the entire range of emotions and evoke the various “moods” of the oceans.
To create a strong connection between the home and the spacious rear garden, the couple emphasized spaces at the rear of the home and added full-height sliding pocket doors for unobstructed views of the garden.
Because the architects wanted to showcase the view of one of the more majestic oaks on the property, they placed a lap pool below the tree so the mirror-like surface of the water would gracefully reflect its image.