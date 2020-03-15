The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
The Felds’ new kitchen is clean, modern, and laced with industrial touches (laboratory faucets, lab glass pendant lamps designed by Sand, stainless steel appliances) while animated by materials and crafted elements that radiate warmth: fir floors unearthed from beneath two layers of linoleum; a fireclay farm sink made in England; Carrera marble counters that extend up the walls; walnut shelving; and industrial mechanisms that put the hardware on display, such as the suspended rolling blackboard that conceals the water heater.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
Cluroe and Whitehead are drawn to lilac, deep coral, and pistachio shades for 2020, but blue is a past favorite that still looks fresh.
The kitchen, living room, and dining room are combined in a single, airy, great room.
The kitchen, living room, and dining room are combined in a single, airy, great room.
The great room features a sound-dampening ceiling made of strips of Douglas fir laid over recycled denim insulation.
The great room features a sound-dampening ceiling made of strips of Douglas fir laid over recycled denim insulation.
The 3D-printed welcome center in the Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, was constructed in a total of 27 hours. It’s an example of the kinds of homes ICON will soon print for the housing development.
The 3D-printed welcome center in the Community First! Village in Austin, Texas, was constructed in a total of 27 hours. It’s an example of the kinds of homes ICON will soon print for the housing development.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
The stairway chandelier is made from designer Christien Meindertsma’s flax-rope lamps for Thomas Eyck, which feature the same material as those used in Dutch shipping yards. At eight months pregnant, in anticipation of the new baby, Suttles mounted a ladder to arrange the rope, which her stepmother strategically sewed to achieve just the right shape.
The stairway chandelier is made from designer Christien Meindertsma’s flax-rope lamps for Thomas Eyck, which feature the same material as those used in Dutch shipping yards. At eight months pregnant, in anticipation of the new baby, Suttles mounted a ladder to arrange the rope, which her stepmother strategically sewed to achieve just the right shape.
Inside the front door, coats hang from aluminum Bjärnum hooks by Ikea above a vintage Lane coffee table, which Magill bought from a coworker, and beneath a photograph by Beth Mercer.
Inside the front door, coats hang from aluminum Bjärnum hooks by Ikea above a vintage Lane coffee table, which Magill bought from a coworker, and beneath a photograph by Beth Mercer.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
White ceramic tiles by Waterworks line the bathroom walls. The floors, also by Waterworks, are honed Carrara marble. The sink with an integrated top is by Duravit.
The sectional is from Restoration Hardware, while the rug is by BluDot.
The sectional is from Restoration Hardware, while the rug is by BluDot.
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
Sliding walnut panels with reeded glass inserts enclose the bedroom area.
The bedroom enclosure illuminated at night.
The bedroom enclosure illuminated at night.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
The light-filled living area includes a Le Corbusier leather chair and a caned lounge chair. A door on the far wall opens up to a balcony space.
Broden gave the formerly low-ceilinged living room a high pitch and added more windows for light. For the floors, Lena chose salvaged oak hand-laid in a herringbone pattern. The Roar + Rabbit dresser is from West Elm.
Broden gave the formerly low-ceilinged living room a high pitch and added more windows for light. For the floors, Lena chose salvaged oak hand-laid in a herringbone pattern. The Roar + Rabbit dresser is from West Elm.
The dining room melds a modern accent wall swathed in "Railings" paint by Farrow and Ball with hanging wall baskets from Habitat Greenwich, bold pendants by Hudson Valley Lighting, and an antique hutch from Lone Ranger Antiques. In the center sits a dining table, custom created with Studio Endo, and chairs from Sarreid.
The dining room melds a modern accent wall swathed in "Railings" paint by Farrow and Ball with hanging wall baskets from Habitat Greenwich, bold pendants by Hudson Valley Lighting, and an antique hutch from Lone Ranger Antiques. In the center sits a dining table, custom created with Studio Endo, and chairs from Sarreid.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
Minarc’s Plus Hus is a tiny energy-efficient prefab marketed towards homeowners seeking to add an accessory dwelling unit to their property. The 320-square-foot structure is prefabricated in downtown Los Angeles, and it can be shipped flatpack to anywhere in the U.S. with prices starting at $37,000.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
Made from Tasmanian oak, the bunk beds, covered in Kivet duvets by Marimekko, can accommodate four.
The living room's double height makes the space seem larger that its actual size. Stairs leading up to the sleeping loft are placed next to the open fireplace. The plastered wall and the soapstone tiles on the floor add some roughness to the wooden interior.
The living room's double height makes the space seem larger that its actual size. Stairs leading up to the sleeping loft are placed next to the open fireplace. The plastered wall and the soapstone tiles on the floor add some roughness to the wooden interior.
Dolce sits on a vintage 1950s couch he found at a thrift store in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Dolce and Burnham had the couch and the Donghia armchair recovered in a stain-resistant Sunbrella fabric by Andrew Grossman Upholstery. The Flokati rug was picked up at a thrift store in Florida. Hanging on the wall behind Dolce is a piece of art by British painter Tom Hammick.
Dolce sits on a vintage 1950s couch he found at a thrift store in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Dolce and Burnham had the couch and the Donghia armchair recovered in a stain-resistant Sunbrella fabric by Andrew Grossman Upholstery. The Flokati rug was picked up at a thrift store in Florida. Hanging on the wall behind Dolce is a piece of art by British painter Tom Hammick.
Set cover photo