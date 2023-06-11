SubscribeSign In
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
Techo-Bloc’s Aquastorm pavers are designed to allow grass to grow between them, creating a unique play between the softness of grass and the functionality of concrete. They’re also anti-flood and permeable, making them as functional as they are beautiful.
The living room's two-sided transparent EcoSmart fireplace maximizes views to the home's surrounding garden.
No-fuss, sturdy materials, like Kahrs oak chevron floors that camouflage dirt and easy-care black metal siding, free up time for family. “The more durable the material, the less work to maintain it,” says Susie. Also in the kitchen is a quartz countertop by Daltile and faucet from Kohler. The windows are by Milgard.
Upon arrival, a curved staircase leads to the main entrance. Above the two-car garage is a large terrace which has been carefully built around a soaring tree that offers ample shade.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
Now, floor to ceiling slats define the staircase. The pendant light is from Flos.
If you have the time, it's also a good idea to remove all the items from your cabinets, wardrobes, and dressers to clean the insides with a rag that has been dampened with mild soapy water.
The couple often relax by their vintage Jøtul stove—“our dream one,” Audi says—purchased from a neighbor. The rocker is a family heirloom, and the armchair is a roadside find.
Martin designed and built the partition between the bedroom and living area (a bookcase on one side and a wardrobe on the other) to allow air and light to flow through the 474-square-foot space. The living area has a rug from Pampa and vintage Narvik seating designed by Fler and restored by Martin.
After: The U-shaped kitchen has MDF cabinetry and shelving, and two sinks allow the homeowners to undergo multiple tasks at once (washing vegetables, thawing frozen items, filling pots). A light well over the open shelving helps brighten the room.
There’s now more functionality inside the door, with a built-in bench and closet storage. The green hex tile from Fireclay defines the space as separate from the rest of the living areas, while the same wood wall cladding unites them.
Dark gray marble slabs are complemented by cedar accents, in the slat wall and ceiling treatment, as well as the paneled wall.
After: "This garden buffer area serves as a way to get light inside and also act as an acoustic and privacy barrier from the street," says the firm.
The redesign includes a new outdoor shower and deck on the north side of the house.
A custom-colored concrete sink with integrated ledge completes the powder room under the stairs, which previously contained just a toilet. The den (pictured at the top of the stairs), guest room, bunk rooms, and family bath are a half flight up from the main level.
The newly renovated second story includes a laundry room and adjacent bath behind the primary bedroom. “The laundry and bath are floating in the middle of the space,” Sutherland says.
While the owners really liked the idea of shou sugi ban, they opted for a more cost-effective black stain. The random-width, reverse board-and-batten siding reflects the wabi-sabi concept. “The builder said the math for the random siding was torturous,” the wife said. “We didn’t know how hard it was to make things look simple.” DeNiord planted hay-scented fern and lowbush blueberry sod around the house. “We didn't want any side of the house to feel unconsidered,” he says. As for the local boulders he placed around the house and terrace, he says, “They give the feeling that the house grew up around the outcroppings.”
The home faces a central courtyard and features an original sign embossed with 1895, the year of the coach house's initial construction.
The kitchen has matte-black cabinetry and a black faucet at the sink that create an understated, streamlined composition. A skylight provides additional light in the double-height space.
Maison De Reve Kitchen photo by Jared Medley
A light-filled extension by Tom Turner Architects nods to the history and craft of a 17th-century home.
Second-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
First-floor plan of Saltwater Farm main house by RAD LAB.
Floor plan of Saltwater Farm guest cabin by RAD LAB.
A site plan of Saltwater Farm by RAD LAB shows how the five cabins are arranged around the main house.
The large master bathroom on the first floor of the main house features a freestanding tub with ocean and forest views.
An IKEA bed is layered with cozy textiles in the guest bedroom.
