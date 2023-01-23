SubscribeSign In
“We learned that you don’t have to have a lot of stuff,” says Ballard of their first few months living in a tiny space. “We felt that way previously but if you have quality light and quality living space and a community, that makes a world of difference.”
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
When it’s a bit cooler and the windows can be opened, the home's orientation encourages excellent air circulation. In the summer off-season, when temperatures consistently reach 115 degrees, the home’s windows and doors are covered with insulating material to keep interior temperature as low as possible. To further maximize efficiency, the team upgraded the existing HVAC.
Custom millwork of oak and walnut were developed throughout the spaces.
While there is plenty of storage to be found here, the couple didn’t just stick cabinets on every surface. “The storage we did build had to be very intentional and functional. Really, it’s not much different from a regular house—just streamlined,” says Ballard.
Suttles and Ballard were conscious to choose healthy materials at every stage of the building process, seeking out products with no VOCs or off-gassing.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
The Anza Airstream was designed to feel more open than other trailers, with little upper cabinetry.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.
Architect Risa Boyer transformed this 1950s midcentury home, where the home owners were looking for home with a view and found this home that originally had flat ceilings throughout at just under 8 feet tall. The renovation opened up the living room, exposing the 180-degree views from the top of Mount Tabor in southeast Portland.
The 1952 dwelling that Greg Hoffman and his wife, Kirsten Brady, bought in Portland, Oregon, had many virtues. It had history (the first owner was an inventor who made stereoscopic devices), it had a strong architectural pedigree (it was designed by respected local architect Roscoe Hemenway), and above all, it had views. But, of course, it also had its flaws: the ceilings were low, the interior was chopped into a warren of rooms, and the windows weren’t exactly abundant. "We wanted open plans, more transparency, less tiny rooms," says Greg, the VP of global brand innovation at Nike. With the aid of Bohlin Cywinski Jackson—the 50-year-old architecture firm that is best known for the Fifth Avenue Apple store in New York City—the couple embarked on a project to enrich the landscaping, simplify the layout, and add a new top floor, all while amplifying the view with more glass. After a major renovation, the midcentury home with some of the best views in Portland, Oregon, took on a drastically new look.
In southwest Portland, Tyler Engle Architects transformed a midcentury home, taking advantage of existing elements such as expansive clerestory windows, vaulted ceilings, wood decking, and a fireplace. Interior spaces, in particular the kitchen, were updated with new lighting, finishes, and a dividing wet bar that creates spaces that allow for subtle separation of spaces.
This remodeled midcentury modern home maintained its original features including high ceilings, generous windows and sliding glass doors, pocket doors, and an L-shaped floor plan. Updates throughout the home included stainless steel appliances and quartz counters in the kitchen, a walk-in pantry and laundry room, and a renovated master suite and bathroom.
This 3,200 square foot home was originally designed by mid-century master John Storrs in 1959 for the Holtz family. The overarching goal for the renovation was simple: to carefully restore existing natural finishes while simultaneously upgrading all functional aspects of the home, including a modernized kitchen, bathrooms, family art studio and media room. Only 80 square feet was added to the home, slightly increasing the size of the kitchen.
After searching for the perfect plot of land on which to build their dream home, a couple instead opted to purchase a "Rummer" home -- a typical example of a low-key midcentury modernist house constructed by a local developer, Robert Rummer, in the 1960s. The five-bedroom, 2,400-square-foot post-and-beam house was strongly reminiscent of California Eichlers, and exemplified the couple’s ideal layout, but was in serious need of a major renovation. The revamp maintained the great expanses of glass, wide-open interiors, and indoor-outdoor living, and added new white concrete floors installed, fixed the radiant heating, updated the kitchen and bathrooms, and new landscaping.
When the current owners laid eyes on this home's spectacular city views, they instantly fell in love with the 1958 dwelling. In addition to amazing vistas, the custom-designed house had an authentic midcentury vibe and a cool chevron floor plan. However, the 3,600 square foot home had tiny, closed-off rooms, awkward spaces, and low ceilings that were "begging to be vaulted." Portland-based Risa Boyer Architecture renovated the midcentury house, opening up ceilings to make them vaulted, adding floor-to-ceiling windows, and expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look with walnut cabinets.
When the homeowners of this 1960 home in Portland’s Southwest Hills bought the property in 2009, they became the new owners of a lot of white carpeting, tired woodwork, dated wallpaper, and lackluster storage. Over time, they came to wish for a home that better suited their lives, but didn’t want to sacrifice the excellent midcentury bones. A two-pronged renovation became the answer to their problems. For the first phase completed in 2016, Fieldwork Design + Architecture remodeled the main floor. The firm swapped out the white carpeting for warm cork flooring, then strategically inserted variegated cedar planking. Fireplace surrounds received new plaster to bring in a subtle, earthy texture. Sharp black accents, whether via dining chairs or new patio doors, add definition. Fieldwork replaced the trim around the windows with CVG fir and added variegated cedar planking for warmth and texture. For the second phase of the transformation, which wrapped in 2019, Annie Wise of Annie Wise Design stepped in for a gut remodel of the kitchen and master bathroom, with the goal of ensuring any changes remained consistent with what had already been done.
Portland-based pastry chef Andrea Nicholas purchased a 1953 midcentury ranch whose 2,500 square feet needed "a lot of TLC." Nicholas hired architect Risa Boyer to design the renovation, which involved opening up the kitchen to the dining room and creating a contemporary open-plan living space.
In the interior of a 1950s Portland home, architect Risa Boyer's redesign retained the original post-and-beam construction, exposed wood ceilings, and extensive glass windows but updated the confined galley kitchen and dark, narrow front hallway. The result is a renovation that respected the home's original aesthetic and made it easier for the homeowners to entertain.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
