The bathroom at the back of the Airstream can, when privacy allows or nature's call necessitates, take advantage of one of the trailer's largest operable windows.
The Anza Airstream's white oak-faced cabinetry was made in part with industrial-grade plywood
Sustainable linoleum was chosen for flooring, because of its natural materials and because it resembles concrete.
The open bed area is nestled into the front of the Airstream, resting upon dresser-drawers that stretch into the wheel wells.
The Armadillo is parked on a 1,000-square-foot lot that gives the couple ample outdoor space.
Floor Plan of the Silver Armadillo by Rose Ballard Studio