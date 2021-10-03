The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.
The owners’ choice of a white wood stove influenced the architect’s decision to dye the cement floor electric blue.
Outside the desk window, a spear-like Corten steel gutter delivers rainwater to a garden swale. "It's a little moment of celebration," the architect says.
Outside the desk window, a spear-like Corten steel gutter delivers rainwater to a garden swale. "It's a little moment of celebration," the architect says.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
The bench extends beyond French doors onto a deck, blurring the line between outside and in.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
When not in use, the ladder hangs in front of a closet that stores the family’s camping gear.
Set cover photo