A custom, Japanese-inspired cast concrete ladder leads to the green roof, where native plants and grasses thrive in the Johannesburg heat. The powder-coated steel railing adds a touch of visual warmth.
The upstairs loft is the perfect balance of work and play with a low platform bunk-bed set up and a full desk that overlooks the living space below.
A desk area provides a workspace away from the main living area.
The lofted space shag carpet was replaced with bouncy cream colored popcorn Berber Carpet to spark feelings of summer camp nostalgia.