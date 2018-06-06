Each room comes with a unique piece of art on letterhead stationery that's painted or hand-drawn by a student at the Chicago Art Institute.
Making the screen is like putting together a puzzle. Here, an attachment on the table saw is used to cut the grooves that will be needed for the final assembly.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
With a small budget, an open mind, and perhaps a little help from your friends, there’s nothing stopping you from building your own tiny home.
Inspired by skateboards, the swing seats are made of European oak. “At first we tried bigger boards, but you can’t sit on them,” Parzyszek says.
Case Inlet Retreat
Wright’s last major work—and one of his most iconic—sadly didn’t open until six months after the architect’s death. Nevertheless, the Guggenheim Museum is one of the most important pieces of American architecture and is considered to be Wright’s most important contribution.
2206 Parklands Lane, Saint Louis Park, MN 55416
The 27-foot retro trailer needed work done on both the interior and exterior.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Revamped 1973 Holiday Rambler is now an all new living space.
Deltec Homes' philosophy of environmental protectionism begins at the factory. With 273 solar panels installed on the roof of the production facility, the company produces each home with 100-percent renewable energy. Deltec Homes also fosters a goal of zero landfill waste and currently diverts 80 percent of it away from the landfills by donating scrap wood to Habitat for Humanity and local organizations, Apple Country Woodcrafters and Wild South.
The David and Lucile Packard Foundation Headquarters (Los Altos, California: 2012) The forward-thinking headquarters of the David and Lucile Packard Foundation, created in 2012, embodies the vision and mission of the philanthropic concern, a reflection of the Hewlett-Packard founder’s passion for the environment and technology. An angular grid of configurable office suites encircling an open courtyard, the Bay Area site reflects the region, sporting salvaged wood, local stone, and a red cedar exterior. And while the structure itself, a Net Zero Energy Building that earns LEED Platinum certification, is impressive, the architects at EHDD did one better by shaping culture as well as space. An energy audit revealed that the staff’s emissions were generated mostly from transportation, so EHDD added video conferencing suites and a shuttle to pick up staff from the nearby rail station. Photo by Jeremy Bitterman
Nestled on the banks of the St. Croix River in Minnesota, this contemporary home merges the living room with an expansive deck with a disappearing Ultimate Multi-Slide Door by Marvin.
