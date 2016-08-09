Tom Dixon's Club Collection of furniture, lighting and accessories marks the company's debut at iSaloni. See it at Salone in Hall 20, Stand B06.
Adrian wanted to bring a theatrical glow to the loft without using recessed lights or cluttering up the space with lamps. He consulted lighting designer and friend Paul Whitaker and found that linear LED covelights could provide low-wattage illumination with little maintenance.
Distinguished crystal manufacturer Saint-Louis charged three female designers (Paola Navone, Kiki Van Eijk, and Ioanna Vautrin) to design a lighting collection. The designers visited the Saint Louis archives to draw inspiration. Here, Kiki Van Eijk used a former mold to develop an interactive light that opens and closes to your desired brightness.
A pair of lights from IKEA hang above the first floor, which houses the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Pine floors, painted black, run throughout the residence.
A Batons Chandelier by LBL Lighting hangs in front of the fireplace. Stained tongue and groove cedar was installed on the ceiling.