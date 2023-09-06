Skylights and huge windows flood the master bedroom—and every room in the house—with sunlight. Bed by Techline; lighting by Tech Lighting.
The living space gives first priority to comfort, and furniture pieces like the sofa bed by Niels Bendtsen deliver. The wood-burning stove by Rais is especially valued during wintertime visits.
Both bathrooms are simple and basic, with Dornbracht fixtures as the only real extravagance.
Primary colors and uncomplicated spaces define the interiors of both sheds. Golob is shown above in the modest open kitchen, where appliances were chosen for “cost, durability, and efficiency.”
"Every room except the bath has huge windows.” explains Bruce Golob. “And although David was reluctant to design a screen porch he figured out a way to do it without interfering with any of the views.”
A side view of the house and of Salmela’s signature architectural feature: the “unchimney.” All windows are from Loewen.
Two Black Sheds incorporates all the conventional aspects of a weekend retreat in a rather unconventional way.