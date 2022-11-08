Ariake Dovetail barstools are tucked up at the kitchen island, which is finished with a Silestone charcoal soapstone.
Ashizawa’s attention to detail goes beyond the architecture. His firm also designed much of the furniture inside the home, including the dining room table and the oak kitchen cabinets.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow & Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert & Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The in-law suite shares two walls with the main house to save construction and operation costs, but is equipped with a separate entrance, a private patio, and a full kitchen, living area, ensuite bedroom, and laundry.
The kitchen tiles are by Heath Ceramics with barstools by March SF and pendant lights by Allied Maker.
Exposed brick from the original structure remains as an “echo of the house that was here before,” says Szczerbicki.
Rather than covering the ceiling completely with a sheet or board, Szczerbicki tucked the insulation above the rafters and sealed it in so that the ceiling’s structure was still visible. Painted in white, it becomes a sculptural element that highlights the volume of the space.
In the kitchen, Suzanne and her team opted for stainless steel along the countertops and backsplash. “It's a material that amplifies natural light while appearing more slender and lightweight compared to a thick stone slab,” she says. An aluminum-lined lightwell also hangs over the space.
Photo by Kevin Scott
Olsen enjoys a cup of coffee made by the La Specialista machine. “It’s the perfect fit in a kitchen that is personalized for our own style and life,” he comments.
The kitchen backsplash is white brick, so as to sync with the other white brick accents in the home.
Along Victoria’s Surf Coast, a minimalist timber dwellingcombines Scandinavian charm with the laid-back vibes of a New Zealand bach.
The kitchen and wet bar open out into the living area. Timber joinery adds warmth to the interior and contrasts with more industrial materials, such as the steel and concrete.
Low-VOC finishes on the walnut cabinets help improve the home’s indoor air quality. "Our suggestion is always to use water-based rather than oil-based or petroleum finishes," Britt says. Quartz countertops and a ceramic-tile backsplash continue the focus on natural materials.
In the kitchen, walnut cabinetry is topped with terrazzo countertops and a matching sink. Under-counter appliances like a refrigerator, freezer, and ice machine help make the space appear uncluttered.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.