A freestanding Kohler Ceric bath anchors one side of the emerald-tiled bathroom.
The rough-hewn stone stairs that lead to the cottage were made by a local stone worker.
“We custom-made the warm green kitchen floor with Huguet, including a large oval ring made of glass and stone aggregates in the centre, which nods to the oval window found in the building’s main entrance,” says Aretio.
“We wanted a palette that would express a more neutral feeling in the living, dining and bedroom areas, and a touch of color in the kitchen and bathroom areas,” says Aretio.