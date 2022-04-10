The black-stained gable cantilevers over the entryway and aligns flush with the landscape wall, creating a horizontal gap that intersects with the vertical space between both walls.
The owners of the Field House in South Kingstown, Rhode Island, wanted their home to have a sense of place within the forested plot of land.
Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
The home’s upper level includes the guest rooms and master bedroom, which features an expansive ensuite master bath with a soaking tub and glass-enclosed shower lined in marble with Cle tile accents.
The two new buildings create a courtyard-like feel in the small urban backyard.
With an off-the-grid house on a remote mountain, architect Smiljan Radić rebuilds the past.
Crawford taught himself how to reface the brick fireplace façade, using a creamy-colored, thin set brick. “It was his first time using a tile saw or laying brick, but his meticulous precision paid off,” says Devlin.
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Built on family land in Blancarena, Uraguay, the London-based client, Conrado was looking for a simple vacation home where he would be able to comfortably spend more time with his family.
Conveniently located in their backyard, the office allows the couple to run their practice while staying close to their kids.
The bold yet minimalist residence sits lightly on the land and engages with the surrounding scenery.
Located on a clearing in the woods, the Cabin in La Juanita offers a quiet escape away from the bustling downtown of José Ignacio.
The upper volume of the blackened pine–clad home juts out toward the horizon for sweeping views of the ocean.
Adapting to the discovery, VFA Architecture + Design incorporates the room in the renovation of this southern Ontario retreat.
A view showing how the addition meets the original home. The exterior is clad in a European-style rain screen, a new product to the couple that they now recommend to clients. "We were eager to try out stuff and get to experiment a little bit in our own house," says Catherine.
The drop-off from the interior to the sunken garden used to be dangerous for Mark and Alison’s young children. Now, the threshold between the ground floor and the backyard is a lot more kid-friendly.
"When we were going through the spreadsheet and trying to figure out what to remove from the budget, not one person ever said to cut the circular skylight," laughs Alison. "This thing was absolutely staying."
The architects embraced the modernist form of the new structure instead of cladding the extension in expensive brick to match the original Victorian’s exterior.
The bedroom additions are clad in black corrugated sheet metal.
Sliding glass walls open the kitchen to the outdoor courtyard, providing more space for the Lai family to enjoy. The lower level has open sight lines to the courtyard and the garage, where a Genesis GV80 sits.
Kitchen appliances are hidden behind sliding aluminum "garage" doors.
David and Mayuko Lai’s Japanese-inspired home hides technology, doors, and storage space with smart solutions.
SET Ideas designed the Mod_Tiny to be used as a studio apartment.
Food blogger and commercial director Claire Thomas honors this Brentwood home’s heartwarming history. Jack and Marilyn Zuber lived in the Brentwood home for 65 years without altering anything but the wallpaper. Thomas even has photos of them digging on the site when construction first began. Out of respect for the home, Thomas tread carefully with her updates, even keeping the old drapes and using the original paint colors as a jumping-off point in researching color palettes of the era. Her approach was to "celebrate and preserve, rather than rip out and change."
The 1000-square-foot ADU is two levels with a footprint that allows the owners to retain plenty of outdoor space for their dogs to play. The façade “is a rain screen system, so the heat gain on the Brazilian hardwood is minimized by being physically separated by an air gap between it and the membrane behind it,” said Knight. “So, the wood heats up when sun hits it and this is not directly translated into the wall on the interior; it is instead buffered by this air gap.” The large doors and second-story skylights then work together to pull a nice breeze through the house.
Architect Mark Fullgar chose corrugated steel, aluminum window frames, and strengthened glass—cost-effective, non-combustible materials, given the cabin’s location in a rural fire zone.
The addition was created with custom concrete that matches the surrounding buildings, as well as the tones of the London stock brick.
Because the area lacks distinctive natural features, House 3000 has quickly become a landmark that helps orientate visitors to the site.
Moskow Linn Architects of Boston tackled this ground-up renovation in Cambridge, Massachusetts, for a client who wanted to maximize efficiency. Photo by Eric Roth.