On a sandy cul-de-sac in Stinson Beach, California, architects Matthew Peek and Renata Ancona built an elevated modern structure beside a modest 1940s bungalow.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
This minimalist home outside of Antwerp was designed by AIDarchitecten with a simple black swing hanging underneath its covered patio.
Photo courtesy of AIDarchitecten
This kitchen combines functionality and affordability with minimalism and clean lines. The solid wood and plywood are completed with MDF panels and come in two options, natural oiled or varnished.