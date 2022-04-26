Dawnridge floor plan
The long-leaf-pine roof decking was salvaged from the original home and used on the ceiling in the new playroom.
Complemented by 5,600 square feet of outdoor space, the enclosed passage opens up to a central courtyard with a bocce court and a saltwater lap pool.
Warm light emitted through the expansive windows lets the home glow warmly against the mountain and forested setting.
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
The Kustavi has a monopitch roof, high windows and ceilings, two sheltered terraces, and a master bedroom with either a tall panoramic window, or a sliding door.
Dubldom presently offers five different models that range from 280-square-foot studios to 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom dwellings that work well for families.
Jason lounges in one of two armchairs by midcentury designer Milo Baughman in the parlor-floor living room. The wood block coffee table is by Eric Slayton, a friend of the couple, and the modular Carmo sofa is from BoConcept. A 1952 piece by French industrial designer Serge Mouille, the Three-Arm Floor Lamp—widely referred to as the "Praying Mantis," for its looming trio of arms—is a nod to the couple’s love of Parisian interiors; a branch-like chandelier by Los Angeles–based artist Gary Chapman hangs overhead.
Shaker-style Salt chairs by Tom Kelley join a custom-sized Etoile dining table and Tsuru Flush Mount III pendant, both by Materia Designs.
Resident Brian Whitlock saved some serious cash by taking on much of the construction and electrical work himself.
In Kobe, Japan, exposed timber trusses and arched thresholds work together to create a dwelling that’s cheerful and full of whimsy.
Set on a ridge overlooking a deep ravine, this summer home in Southern Iceland is surrounded by awe-inspiring scenery.
The upper level is home to the dining room, living room, and kitchen.
