With its many windows bringing in lots of natural light, the interiors of The Salish by West Coast Homes has a kitchen with a rolling island that also functions as a dining table, allowing it to be tucked away when not in use.
As a net zero home, the solar panels produce over 12,000 kilowatt-hours of direct current power. "The average home uses 11,000 kilowatts-hours of electricity a year. CABN homes
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on