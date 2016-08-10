Architect Robert Swatt's Garay House in Marin County, California, has picture-perfect views of the San Francisco Bay. A number of outdoor spaces capitalize on its pristine location.
A breezy residence south of Sydney is the perfect spot for an older couple to enjoy ocean vistas. Designed by Architecture Saville Isaacs, the Cliff house employs a number of sustainable design practices.
Wright Feldhusen Architects designed this house for a client that loves to swim. A lap pool connects the home to the ocean that lies beyond the property in Maroubra, Australia, a suburb of Sydney.
Located on a steep site with limited suitable building ground, the firm decided to cantilever the home over the hillside, which has the effect of helping the structure blend in with the landscape.
In the kitchen, black-cushioned bar stools by Erik Buch pop against the blonde wood counters, custom white melamine cupboards, and milky ceramic tile backsplash. The kitchen sink is by Franke, the faucet by Grohe, and the fridge by Liebherr.