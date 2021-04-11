The stairs that connect the main level to the mezzanine appear to float weightlessly without any visible support.
To maximize functionality in the compact space, the staircase, kitchen, and storage area were all combined into one unit. Simple wood joinery conceals integrated storage below the wood stair treads and the perforated steel screen.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
A brick backsplash, painted white, pairs perfectly with this Australian kitchen's understated material choices, which includes wood cabinets and a streamlined Caesarstone counter in Raw Concrete.
Linen storage is tucked under the stairs.
Hatchet Design Build took a contemporary approach with this kitchen while still drawing from the a traditional palette. The grain-matched walnut cabinets echo the walnut pocket doors elsewhere.