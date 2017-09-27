Drought-tolerant landscaping beautifies the backyard. The home's rear elevation features impressive spans of glass; original in appearance, but upgraded for energy efficiency.
Drought-tolerant landscaping beautifies the backyard. The home's rear elevation features impressive spans of glass; original in appearance, but upgraded for energy efficiency.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
The cozy lower level living space houses the home's second fireplace.
Original bathrooms and closet doors are a charming remnants of the
Original bathrooms and closet doors are a charming remnants of the
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
Four bedrooms, all generously sized, enjoy
Original built-ins are a visual divider in the main floor living space.
Original built-ins are a visual divider in the main floor living space.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
The original double sided fireplace anchors the main living room.
The semi-enclosed dining room faces the front of the home, where the expansive porch wraps around the entire property.
The semi-enclosed dining room faces the front of the home, where the expansive porch wraps around the entire property.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the eat-in dining space is flooded with natural light.
Adjacent to the kitchen, the eat-in dining space is flooded with natural light.
The updated kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry,
The updated kitchen features sleek walnut cabinetry,
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
A well preserved example of post-and-beam construction, the home's shell is largely untouched.
Set cover photo