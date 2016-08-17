Architect Erick Mikiten helped Melanie and David Maher build a house in Livermore, California.
Finding a home in the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming was easy for this well-traveled family. The tricky part was reimagining and renovating the space to match their desired aesthetic. But, after four years, the house was transformed into the family’s modern oasis.
// Mercedes // This is my C-63 #TheCrew
// Bentley // I love Bentley because there elegant and there an absolute masterpiece. (Not my Photograph)Wish it was though)
// Mustang // This picture was taken by me somewhere in Michigan USA, I was puzzled on where I was exactly.
Florida Street is a minimal warehouse interior located in London, England, designed by Paper House Project. According to the architects, before being converted into a large open plan live/work unit nearly ten years ago, this former garment factory in Bethnal Green had been used as commercial offices. The challenge; how to retain the feeling of an open plan arrangement whilst creating defined areas and adding a second bedroom. By opening up the enclosed stairwell and incorporating the vertical circulation into the central atrium we were able to add space, light, and volume to the main living areas. Glazing is used throughout to bring natural light deeper into the floor plan with obscured glass panels forming room dividers to create bathrooms and bedrooms. The glazed atrium visually connects both floors whilst separating public and private spaces.
Rebuilt, Redesigned, Reimagined: An architectural jewel on one of Malibu's premier beaches, this coastal contemporary home enjoys panoramic vistas of the Pacific. Masterful design and state-of-the-art technology make for truly modern coastal living. Presented by Sotheby’s International Realty – Sunset Strip Brokerage.
