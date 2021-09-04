With the visible structure and piping of the tub and sink, the bathroom is a visual echo of the exposed trusses in the extension.
After: The bathroom was divided into a powder room and primary bath, which features Ann Sacks tile in a geometric Kelly Wearstler pattern on the floor. "I'm not one to put tile in a niche,
The team had a lot of discussions with the owner on the striped pattern of the Moroccan tile in the main bathroom, which makes the space feel larger and blends the green and cream palette used throughout the house.
The original hallway was used to turn the primary bathroom into a spa-like retreat.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
After combing through kitchen cabinets and finding nothing appealing that would fit their budget, Danielle and Ely decided to build everything themselves with lumber from the hardware store—sanding, staining, and sealing each piece. The countertops are plywood, as is the range hood surround.
The bathroom has two glass walls with frosted and transparent glass to allow light to filter in from the windowed area. Colored grout and yellow drawers and hardware bring bright colors into the space.
Terracotta tiles and matching coloured grout on white tiles were used in the bathrooms for a stronger pop of colour, adding a youthful dimension to the apartment.
This guest bath features a grey glass mosaic herringbone tile with lime green glitter grout and matte black fixtures!
The colored tile grout was sourced from Grout360. The tiles are from RAK Ceramics.
A minimalist black-and-white aesthetic is kept in this apartment kitchen, where elongated black tile is contrasted with lighter gray grout. The countertops are dark soapstone and the cabinets are a dark green-black.
An existing bedroom was sacrificed to make room for a first-floor bathroom, which is fitted with a large skylight. The herringbone wall tiles are from Topps Tiles.
The multidisciplinary team at State of Kin, a Perth-based design studio, wanted to create a uniquely Australian home, one that incorporated a variety of both multicultural and local sources. The idea of such a mix, says director Ari Salomone, "is quite true to the Australian vernacular." <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">When choosing what shades would go into the home's color palette, the design team drew heavily on the Western Australian landscape. "We looked to the Pindan red dirt of the Northwest, the luminous white beaches, the dusty eucalyptus greens,
The patio also offers a built-in grill and bar, as well as numerous areas for lounging and entertaining. Nearly two-thirds of the .23-acre lot is enclosed to provide greater privacy.
New residential buildings are few and far between in England, so architects like Phillips have increasingly been charged with creating groundbreaking modern environments within the shells of historic houses. “People just find it easier to work within existing houses to transform them to be sleek, stylish and functional,” says Phillips. “Extensions have almost become a requirement for any homeowner who wants to be a part of modern living within the U.K.”
Front outdoor area
