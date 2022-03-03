Large panes of glass visually connect the indoor dining room to the covered eating area.
The lot’s second home was demolished to make room for a large backyard by L.A. standards. The picture window provides an interesting perch.
In an apartment of only about 350 square feet, Madrid–based architectural firm elii has designed a functional layout with a bright palette that emphasizes light and views to the streetscape outside. The light green cabinetry keeps the apartment feeling bright, while the wood gives texture and a natural feeling to the space.
"It is also possible to add a separate kitchen island in a different color than the rest of the kitchen," suggests Christensen.
Next to the shimmering pool on the second floor, the hotel's restaurant Commissary is housed in a lush, urban greenhouse.
This eco-friendly, A-frame lakeside home in the Swedish city of Gothenburg was designed as a greenhouse that contains a three-bedroom, two-bath residence. It provides the family with apricots, tomatoes, kiwis, and grapes throughout the year.
A Restoration Hardware sofa and vintage rug in the living room.
To complement the white-washed custom cabinetry in her kitchen, architect Julie Salles Schaffer has designed a tile backsplash to resemble "melting butter in a white pan." Daltile arranged her two-color AutoCAD design—white and off-white—onto a mesh backing for a small fee. To soften the edges of the cabinets’ drawers and doors, Schaffer requested radial edging.
Located in Long Beach's Los Cerritos/Virginia Country Club neighborhood, the duplex occupies a 7,306-square-foot lot.
Beyond the large pedestrian gate, “which is really the home’s front door,” says Gottschalk, “the house begins to reveal its strong indoor and outdoor relationship. Blurring the boundary between the two is a key design element.”
This classic Eichler may not have an atrium, but it's priced slightly lower as a result.
The living room features the birch plywood table with circular voids that inspired the kitchen design.
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
The home's plumbing, roof, air conditioning, and electrical systems have been fully replaced and upgraded, and the home is solar ready.
Named after its rooftop photovoltaic panels, the Solar Studio is the first completed build in NODE’s customizable Trillium Series.
Minim Homes are wrapped in beautiful shiplapped cyprus that will gently age to grey. And a 960-watt solar array on the roof can be battery powered, allowing the home to be completely off-grid if desired.
The top priorities for Chalet M—a small, plywood cabin in the suburban area of São Lourenço da Serra in São Paulo, Brazil—were to ensure the lightest possible footprint on its forest site, and to maximize the experience of being one with nature for its owners.
This is the first permitted 3D-printed home ever completed. ICON completed the 3D-printed portion of the home in about 48 hours.
A wall covered in graphite-colored Ann Sacks tile runs from the kitchen out to the covered porch. Similarly, the sheetrock ceiling and the concrete flooring are extended from inside to outside—a cost-saving measure that provides visual continuity. The Hot Mesh outdoor dining chairs are by Blu Dot.
When Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture was tasked with renovating this classic midcentury home, they sought to open up the interior—not only by unifying the common areas into an open-plan layout, but also by literally raising the home's roof. This strategy increased the ceiling height on three sides of the home, allowing for the insertion of clerestory windows to create a bright and airy open living space. "The raised ceiling maintains the original pitched roof geometry to stay harmonious with the existing gabled roof in the private zone," explain the architects in a statement.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The post-and-beam ceiling is highlighted with pendant globe lights.
The open-plan living room maintains a strong midcentury vibe and features floor-to-ceiling glazing, tongue-and-groove beamed ceilings, an original brick fireplace, and refinished hardwood floors.
The simple details create a classic but modern look.