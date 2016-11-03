“We didn’t go out and buy a living room collection,” Sofie explains. “In our home, we tried to avoid trends. The furniture we have are things we have collected over many, many years.” Vintage Eames for Herman Miller lounge chair; Isamu Nuguchi table; and Rocking elephant by Rocking Zoo.
Sofie and her husband searched high and low for a vintage Herman Miller piece, finally finding a 30-year-old Eames lounge chair to complement the family’s living room. The carpet is by Hay, the painting is by Claus Carstensen, and the lamp by Jielde.
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
The table is from Flamant and the Metropol light is from Habitat.
Inspired by the different movements in modern art, this West London House by award-winning interior design firm Studio MacLean has a streamlined, minimalist aesthetic.
The bed and side table in the master bedroom are from Loaf. In the adjacent bathroom, an antique mirror hangs above a Duravit sink. “There’s a slight Arts and Crafts feel to it,” says Marston of the house.
Though the house is sleekly modern—some visitors unaccustomed to contemporary architecture have said it looks like a spaceship—there are winks to old-time Americana throughout the property.
Project: Roche Residence Location: Paris Architect: Nicolas Roche
Editor's Best 2015 Cover outtake Photo by Jamie Chung Styling by Sonia Rentsch
For the floors in the kitchen and throughout, architect Paola Navone placed hexagonal Carocim tiles of her own design. Photo by: Wichmann + Bendtsen
The meeting room features a custom table designed by the firm and produced by a local artist. The chairs are by Carlos Motta and the armchair by Sergio Rodrigues. (Frederick Duchamp, the friendly office cat, particularly likes the Rodrigues.)
Rest sofa by Anderssen & Voll for Muuto (2011)
Perhaps chartreuse feels most at home surrounded by feminine colors. Pretty pastel pillows, paintings, and photography come together to create a gallery wall–meets-sofa moment that’s all-around fresh-squeezed fun. Photo by Jess Isaac Design by Emily Henderson #chartreuse #colorcrush #color #yellow #design #mydomaine
The master bedroom has a relaxed, mid-century vibe with an upholstered headboard from Thrive Furniture that has fabric from Designers Guild. Photo by Jacob Snavely
A painterly rug begs you to get on your feet. Art underneath your toes sets a creative tone, inspiring colorful thoughts from the ground up. This rug’s cool hues bounce off the walls’ moody blues to bring the entire room to life. Photo by Alexis Armanet for AD France #watercolor #paint #design #mydomaine
The artists used Old Navy paint from Benjamin Moore to give this guest room a blue hue.
Farrow & Ball’s Hague Blue covers a wall in another bedroom. The light switches here, and throughout the apartment, are Hager’s 1930 series. Deau stationed a 1970s-era sconce next to the bed.
Fritz Hansen Series 7 chair. Photo by Ditte Isager
The living room is furnished with a cherry-red Rest sofa and ottoman by Muuto, a Nest footstool by Foersom & Hjort-Lorenzen for Cane-Line, and a Redondo armchair by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. A Kast modular storage unit by Maarten Van Severen for Vitra sits under the television.
For this street-side facade, seven tall, slim windows are screened by DMVA Architects calls “knitted” bricks. “In this part of Belgium, 90 percent of the houses are built with brick,” says lead architect Tom Verschueren. “It’s a classic material that we tried to use in House BVA in a totally different way.” Photo by Frederik Vercruysse.
A Hans Wegner Shell chair by Carl Hansen & Søn outfits the living room, which is defined by a steel beam painted sharp red.
Photo by John Lautner.
The family room contains furniture reminiscent of Ligne Roset’s Togo collection and a CH 07 egg-carton lamp by Salvadoran designer Eugenio Menjívar.
A simple black box in many ways, the Ankersvingen Annex succeeds with its simplicity; it adds space without subtracting from the surroundings. “It was a really neat connection between the house and garden, which was totally lacking with the existing architecture,” says architect Thor Olav Solbjør of SAAHA. “We took the stunning views of the fjord as the starting point.”
The main house is constructed from structural insulated panels from Vermont Timber Frames and clad in charred cedar. The roof panels are by Agway Metals.
Venlet’s prototype of the armless Emperor’s Hat Chair sits near his Cuppa coffee table, made of Cor-Ten and stainless steel.
Who needs shelves when there's plenty of floor space? Stacks of books and a framed print sit alongside a Peter Maly Ligne Roset bed, reupholstered in stiff linen.
The acclaimed Italian designers Ludovica + Roberto Palomba carved a serene retreat out of a 17th-century oil mill in Salento.
Located on a canal in a neighborhood outside central Amsterdam is the house Mark de Graaf and Sanne Wisman share with their three children. Architects Huib van Zeijl and Daniëlle Segers of Équipe based the pitched-roof house and shed on the local vernacular. "It’s a modern translation of a kid’s drawing of a typical Dutch house," says architect Huib van Zeijl.
The newly built house, just feet from the water’s edge, occupies the space where a decaying farmhouse once stood.
