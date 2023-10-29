The same red brick flooring from the living room continues to the outdoor patio, an idyllic place for Kari to paint. She regularly uses drop clothes for new pieces.
Kari’s colorful living room features a handful of her paintings, a splatter-painted sofa, midecentury wall sconces, and curved wooden coffee table. The palette was informed by her art and vice versa.
Floor Plan of Palms Residence by Olson Kundig
Danny fitted the kitchen into an alcove outfitted with Ikea cabinets and Semihandmade fronts. The refrigerator is by LG. On the jute rug from Armadillo, chairs from Threshold join a table from Inside Weather.
North-facing sliders, from Milgard, fill the ADU interior with natural light. The Benjamin Moore wall paint was customized to match a swatch of nude leather. The desk at left is from Akron Street.