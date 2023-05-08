Australian firm Archiblox designed the world's first carbon-positive prefab with interiors filled with sustainably sourced plywood with formaldehyde- and VOC-free finishes.
DS House provides its inhabitants with a relaxed, private atmosphere. Planned Living Architects' extensive use of timber complements the raw, tactile character of the in situ concrete walls.
In addition to original period details such as richly textured wood-beamed ceilings, built-in cabinets, desks, and seating can be found throughout the home's interior.
Offered at $850,000 the 1955 Toufic H. Kalil House in Manchester, New Hampshire, is one of only seven Usonian Automatics ever constructed. Held in the family for almost 40 years, it hit the market for the first time this October.
The light-filled lounge includes a 10-seat built-in sofa. The floors throughout are engineered American oak.
The built-in sofa anchors the living room and faces the existing fireplace. The Leather Oval Chair with a red steel base sits off to the side, and the coffee table was fashioned by attaching vintage steel legs to another tile sample board.
Ridge skylights in a vaulted ceiling welcome light into the open living space of the family's home.
Birch plywood floating cabinets line the wall, carving out room for a painting that commands the dining room. The rest of the decor is quiet with subtle pops of greenery to echo the striking piece.
Additional storage is hidden in the custom bench, which is finished with concrete-look porcelain slabs.
Boyer relocated the laundry room and installed this cozy seating nook for the family in the old space. Occupants can interact with people in the kitchen, or appreciate the views into the front yard and mature trees.