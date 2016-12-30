Spiekermann and Dulkinys agree that their house—the first they’ve built from the ground up—is definitely different.
Architect Gustavo Costa calls the home library the “project’s heart.” This central space houses the owner’s expansive collection of about 5,000 books, and acts as a meeting place for friends and colleagues. A Gerrit Thomas Rietveld Red and Blue chair completes the space.
The studio’s second floor serves as a library. The sunken bathtub offers interrupted sightlines across the space and out into the backyard. The tub, like the library’s floor, is made of concrete.
When the firm first arrived on the site, the second floor of the property was so badly damaged that it was at risk of collapsing. The first floor was remade with shotcrete for reinforcement, and two walls of the first floor were “rebuilt in rendered polystyrene blockwork to reduce the weight of the building while providing a thick insulating layer,” Simpson says.
The Li Yuan Library’s coffered walls provide a built-in storage solutions for all those books. Li Xiaodong, Li Yuan Library, Jiaojiehe Village, Huirou, Beijing, China. Photo by Li Xiaodong Atelier.