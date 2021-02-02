Jojoba by Behr is a dusty, pale green that promotes tranquility.
Farrow & Ball’s Sap Green is a soft, earthy hue.
O’Donnell anticipates green being a popular shade for kitchen cabinetry and living spaces in 2021.
With a hint of black, Amazon Soil by Benjamin Moore is a velvety mauve that inspires calm.
Kim notes that black walls will trend as homeowners seek out a clutter-free home.
Kingsport Gray is part of Benjamin Moore’s Historic Color collection.
The home is located far from the road on the northwest corner of the property and oriented toward views of the water.
Today, everything in the house is either completely original, or was carefully updated by this family who owned and cared for it for 50 years. You’ll find the full listing through Eric McFarland.
