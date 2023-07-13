The master bath includes double vanities, a freestanding bathtub, and a hidden built-in television.
The use of raw, natural materials continues into the bathrooms, which feature timber joinery with concrete countertops that appear to float weightlessly.
The custom walnut vanity from Northcoast Modern is topped with quartz. A new window brings in more light and a view of the river and trees.
A large en suite bathroom adjoins the principal bedroom, featuring bright-white walls that reflect natural light and high windows that frame the sky.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Family Bathroom with Freestanding Tub & Skylight
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
A clerestory window lets sunlight into the primary bath without compromising privacy. The water closet and pivoting shower doors are fabricated from frosted glass. Large format porcelain slab walls mitigates the need for distracting grout lines.
The skylight illuminates the Vieques bathtub designed by Patricia Urquiola.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.