The sculpture on the wall is by artist Peter Dudek, a friend of the family, and the pendants are by Glashütte Limburg. Baumann made a point to integrate industrial materials throughout, exposing steel beams and setting the floor in concrete.
In the entry, an inset planter in the polished concrete floors sits beneath the open-tread staircase.
To improve flow, Halsey and Levitt Halsey moved and modernized steps connecting the family room to the rest of the home.
The stairwell features mesh, a product actually used in landscaping. "It stretches so we quite liked it because it was agricultural and referenced rural fencing that you see outside. It's almost like chicken wire fencing,
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
Homeowner Nancy Church wanted a steel staircase inspired by a Jean Nouvel design. Her architect and contractor collaborated on an economical version that is used both inside and out.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.