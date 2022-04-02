For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
For 2015, Vipp, the Danish industrial design company known for its iconic trash cans and all-black kitchens, introduces a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter.
The large window that floods the interior can be sealed off for privacy with sliding shutters.
The large window that floods the interior can be sealed off for privacy with sliding shutters.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
The Ki cabins feature an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space that seamlessly connect to the outdoors via full-height glazed doors that fold back to completely open up one facade to the lake.
The entire home can be furnished with help from the firm's interior brand Koto Living.
The entire home can be furnished with help from the firm's interior brand Koto Living.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
A diagram of Spacecube's Adaptable Living series, which breaks down into a series of small 20-square-meter boxes that can be collated and expanded in myriad configurations.
While each aspect of the Falcon House is customizable, in the case of this private home, the moody bathroom contrasts with the rest of the light interiors.
While each aspect of the Falcon House is customizable, in the case of this private home, the moody bathroom contrasts with the rest of the light interiors.
Set cover photo