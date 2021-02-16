A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
On a steep, forested, nearly 30-degree slope adjacent to a ski run and lodge north of Lake Tahoe, Greg Faulkner, founder of Faulkner Architects, spent multiple years working on this contemporary family cabin. The roof "tilts up to the mountains and down to the valley like a visor, while the main home mirrors the ski run to the east side of the property, so the home has a central axis that runs up through it," he says. During the winter, one can ski directly into the living room, with its inset fireplace and 17-foot-high ceilings.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
Lauren and Holt Williamson of Cedar & Oak Homes designed and built a 200-square-foot studio in their backyard in Austin, Texas.
Lauren and Holt Williamson of Cedar & Oak Homes designed and built a 200-square-foot studio in their backyard in Austin, Texas.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
This shipping container office cantilevers over its concrete foundation by seven feet and draws utilities from the property’s 1930s residence.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
Only one shade of paint was used in the interior of the home, including the bathroom: Sherwin-Williams's Harmony.
Only one shade of paint was used in the interior of the home, including the bathroom: Sherwin-Williams's Harmony.
A guest basement sits under the master suite toward the back of the home. Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors provided the aluminum-clad wood panes seen on each level.
A guest basement sits under the master suite toward the back of the home. Jeld-Wen Windows & Doors provided the aluminum-clad wood panes seen on each level.
To recreate that 1960s flair Kathy, a designer, spent four months scouring for vintage treasures. "Because we were buying a Palm Springs midcentury modern hotel, I wanted to furnish it with pieces that made sense and were true to that time period," Kathy says. "That said, I wasn't too strict." That means guests may find an '80s chrome coffee table or Jonathan Adler seconds alongside macrame wall hangings and Gainey pots.
To recreate that 1960s flair Kathy, a designer, spent four months scouring for vintage treasures. "Because we were buying a Palm Springs midcentury modern hotel, I wanted to furnish it with pieces that made sense and were true to that time period," Kathy says. "That said, I wasn't too strict." That means guests may find an '80s chrome coffee table or Jonathan Adler seconds alongside macrame wall hangings and Gainey pots.
The thousand-foot cliffs and precipitous mountains of Big Sur, California, have a long history of attracting contrarian thinkers. Taking cues from the flora, fauna, and rocky cliffs of the region, California, Mickey Muennig's brand of organic architecture doesn't stop with the terrain.
The thousand-foot cliffs and precipitous mountains of Big Sur, California, have a long history of attracting contrarian thinkers. Taking cues from the flora, fauna, and rocky cliffs of the region, California, Mickey Muennig's brand of organic architecture doesn't stop with the terrain.
Muennig’s Green House utilizes the western sun of the dramatic Big Sur coastline.
Muennig’s Green House utilizes the western sun of the dramatic Big Sur coastline.
Set cover photo