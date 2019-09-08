A covered lanai offers space for relaxing or entertaining in the tropical year-round climate.
A covered lanai offers space for relaxing or entertaining in the tropical year-round climate.
The floor plan of the first level.
The floor plan of the first level.
The lanai just off the living room and accessible to the kitchen.
The lanai just off the living room and accessible to the kitchen.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
A view of the lanai with the kitchen behind it.
Set cover photo