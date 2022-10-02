Dwell House
Meheroze Al Hassan
Typical Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment.
Location Plan of "Rosetta Royal" showing Environmental interactions & relative issues.
Ground Floor Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Roof Terrace Plan of 8 storied "Rosetta Royal" Apartment
Bed room has the maximum provision of Air, Light & Cross Ventilation with View of Nature.
Formal Living Room with all Urban life Amenities & Facilities.
Beautiful Green & Scenic view from overlooking the Frontal Balconies attached with Beds.
Successful Blend of Color & Design along with Forms & Fabric.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Frontal Green Corner with the Seasonal Flowers & Plants arrangements.
Frontal View -from Road Side Human eye level.
Tilting Mass creates negative pressure zone, allowing more Air, Light, & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding
Green Painted Family Living denotes Solidarity with Green Nature.
Frontal One-Point View with tilting Mass allows more Light, Air & Visual Access of Nature & Neighborhood surrounding.
Brilliant Composition of Solid-Void Forms, Space & Materials (local Red Brick & Painted Wall)