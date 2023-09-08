Scrap steel and reclaimed wood clad the three-story triangular tower, which hovers over a small deck and outdoor space.
Inside, nods to naval architecture continue with wood-clad walls and ceilings, as well as a simple yet functional use of space. Black fixtures and trim accentuate the angular shapes.
Danish architects John Lassen and Joanna Tench renovated the interior of this quaint 1960s thatched-roof cottage in North Jutland, giving it a clean, modern face-lift.
Above the two-bay garage is a guest apartment (approximately 600 square feet.) that features a sleeping alcove, kitchen, bath, living room, laundry area, gas fireplace, and balcony.
The owner is a filmmaker who works from a cozy editing studio on the second floor. “You need electricity to run a computer—and a lot of it when editing,” he says. “I can't work at night or during cloudy days if there are several cloudy days in a row—when there’s no sun, there’s no editing because I save the electricity for the refrigerator.”
Floor Plan of Sugarview by David MacLean & Associates
The main house steps gracefully down the hill, its cantilevered deck allowing for sweeping views, especially during the autumn and winter seasons when the trees lose their leaves. Like the decks, the home's siding is ipe wood, which will naturally weather to a silvery-gray color.
Facundo is working on an update to the cabin that mirrors the doors at the back window to allow for cross-ventilation.