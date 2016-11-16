Left: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: White Drift Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 210 x 210 cm Date: 2015 Middle: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Color Movement From Rome to Kashgar Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 190 x 360 cm Date: 2015 Right: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: The Persistence of Blue Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 190 x 130 cm Date: 2015