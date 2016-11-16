Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Green Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 180 x 400 cm Date: 2015
Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Color Movement From Rome to Kashgar Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 190 x 360 cm Date: 2015
Cathay Pacific new business class lounge at Hong Kong International Airport: Tapestry Painting by Aniwar Mamat (b. 1962 Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) at entrance .
Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: The Birth of Light Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 200 x 139 cm Date: 2015
Installation shot: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) "Tapestry Painting" (2016) - Lamb’s Wool Felt
Left: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: White Drift Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 210 x 210 cm Date: 2015 Middle: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Color Movement From Rome to Kashgar Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 190 x 360 cm Date: 2015 Right: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: The Persistence of Blue Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 190 x 130 cm Date: 2015
Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Traces of Breath From Rome (1) Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 205 x 360 cm Date: 2015
Installation shot: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) "Tapestry Painting" (2016) - Lamb’s Wool Felt
Left: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: Green Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 180 x 400 cm Date: 2015 Right: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang Province, China) Title: White Drift Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt Dimension: 210 x 210 cm Date: 2015
