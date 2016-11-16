Left: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang
Province, China)
Title: White Drift
Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt
Dimension: 210 x 210 cm
Date: 2015
Middle: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang
Province, China)
Title: Color Movement From Rome to Kashgar
Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt
Dimension: 190 x 360 cm
Date: 2015
Right: Artist: Aniwar · Mamat (b. 1962, Kashgar, Xinjiang
Province, China)
Title: The Persistence of Blue
Medium: Tapestry Painting - Lamb’s Wool Felt
Dimension: 190 x 130 cm
Date: 2015