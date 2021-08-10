Villa K enjoys stunning views of the nearby Atlas Mountains.
The sunken bathtub overlooks stellar views.
Marble countertops of black and white with kitchen cabinets finished in sparkling white are offset by a unique glass backsplash, which offers a hint of the surrounding rainforest.
DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
In some parts of the ancient city, the streets run above these subterranean cave homes.
The living room is connected to a south-facing veranda.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
View from the deck
View of the ocean from the bed
Ridge House
1 out of 15 hotel rooms in Estonian wildreness.
More Japanese minka than Sears Roebuck, this kit home in the Bay Area—complete with a meditation room—provided the right bones for a renovation.
An older building doesn't mean that it can't also be modern, particularly in the kitchen.
The remodel involved restoring the concrete ceilings, parapets, terrace stairs, and pergolas, down to each vault, arch, and corbel. The grandiose Baroque balustrades had to be replaced by filigree post banisters.
Chalkboard-fronted cabinets provide an ideal surface for scrawling shopping lists.